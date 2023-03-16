PHOTO
China to establish central financial commission
The formation of the new Central Financial Commission will "serve as the decision-making, discussion and coordination body" of the party's core 205-member Central Committee
March 16, 2023
PHOTO
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.