China has named Zhang Qingsong as vice governor of the People's Bank of China (PBOC), the cabinet said on Tuesday, as part of a reshuffle of the bank's leadership ahead of an important Communist Party meeting.

Zhang, 57, has served as president of the Agricultural Bank of China, vice president of Bank of China and president of policy bank the Export-Important Bank of China. (Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Andrew Heavens)