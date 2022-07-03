BEIJING - An earthquake with 5.2 magnitude on Richer scale hit Akto County in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region (XUAR) in Northwest China, according to the China Earthquake Networks Centre (CENC).

In a statement carried by the Chinese news agency, Xinhua, CENC stated that the epicenter of the earthquake was monitored at the junction of 40.88 degree north latitude and 78.14 degrees east longitude, with a depth of 10 kilometres.

There are no reports of material damages or human losses due to the earthquake.