Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk will attend the "Choose France" business conference close to Paris on Monday and meet with President Emmanuel Macron as well as with Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire, BFM TV said, without citing sources. (Reporting by Tassilo Hummel, Editing by Louise Heavens)

