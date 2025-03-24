U.S. President Donald Trump's administration is likely to exclude a set of sector-specific tariffs while applying reciprocal levies on April 2, Bloomberg News and the Wall Street Journal reported, citing officials.

Trump said in February that he intended to impose auto tariffs "in the neighborhood of 25%" and similar duties on semiconductors and pharmaceutical imports, but he later agreed to delay some auto tariffs after a push by the three largest U.S. automakers for a waiver.

Sector-specific tariffs are now not likely to be announced on April 2, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing an administration official.

The official added that the White House was still planning to unveil reciprocal tariff measures on that day, although planning remains fluid.

Bloomberg News reported on Saturday that sector-specific tariffs would be excluded.

Trump still intends new reciprocal tariff rates to take effect on April 2, the White House said last week, despite earlier comments from Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent that indicated a possible delay.

The White House did not respond to a request for comment outside regular business hours.

