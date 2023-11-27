PHOTO
Shopper numbers across Britain rose 7.9% in Black Friday week versus the previous week and were up 2.0% year-on-year, retail analysts MRI Software, said on Monday. (Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Kate Holton)
Retail analysts MRI Software, said on Monday
PHOTO
Shopper numbers across Britain rose 7.9% in Black Friday week versus the previous week and were up 2.0% year-on-year, retail analysts MRI Software, said on Monday. (Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Kate Holton)
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.