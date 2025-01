WASHINGTON: Republican U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he was open to billionaire Elon Musk's buying social media app TikTok if the Tesla CEO wanted to do so.

"I would be, if he wanted to buy it," Trump told reporters on Tuesday when asked if he was open to Musk buying the platform.

