Tropical Storm Sean has formed over the Central Tropical Atlantic, but is unlikely to strengthen much, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Wednesday.

The storm was about 725 miles (1,170 km) west southwest of the Cape Verde islands, with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph), the NHC added. (Reporting by Anushree Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Heavens)