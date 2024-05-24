TotalEnergies said on Friday that it is studying plans to cross-list its shares in the United States, while also keeping its shares on the Euronext stock exchange.

"It's more a technical study, how to offer these shares to the American market, while keeping our shares on Euronext, in Paris, in London, in Brussels, because the majority of our shareholders are European," Chairman and Chief Executive Patrick Pouyanne told the company's annual shareholder meeting.

"We'd like to do a cross-listing," he added.

Pouyanne said in April that TotalEnergies was "seriously" looking at a possible primary listing in New York to ensure easier access for U.S. investors, adding he would report back to the board by September. He has also pledged that the company would continue to be listed on the Paris stock market.

