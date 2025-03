Social media platform X is down for thousands of users in the U.S. and the UK, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

There were more than 16,000 incidents of people reporting issues with the platform as of 6:02 a.m. ET, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources.

(Reporting by Rishi Kant in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)