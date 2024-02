Royal Caribbean Group projected annual profit above Wall Street expectations on Thursday, on strong demand for cruise vacations and steeper itinerary prices.

The company forecast 2024 adjusted profit between $9.50 and $9.70 per share, compared with analysts' average estimate of $9.19 per share, according to LSEG data.

(Reporting by Granth Vanaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Milla Nissi and Shinjini Ganguli)