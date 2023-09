Katia weakened to a tropical depression late on Sunday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory.

Katia was about 975 miles (1,570 km) north-west of the Cape Verde Islands, with maximum sustained winds decreased to 35 mph (55 kph), the Miami-based forecaster said. (Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)