Hertz Global Holdings Inc on Thursday posted a near 54% drop in its first-quarter profit as the rental car firm spent more on vehicle maintenance.

Net income for the company came in at $196 million, or 61 cents, for the quarter ended March 31, compared with $426 million, or 82 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)