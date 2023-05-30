A private jet used by Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk has arrived in China, according to a Reuters witness.

Musk's jet could be seen at the Beijing Capital Airport on Tuesday.

Musk is expected to meet senior Chinese officials and visit Tesla's Shanghai plant, sources have said, in what would be his first trip to China in three years.

China is Tesla's second-largest market after the U.S., and the Shanghai plant is the electric car maker's largest production hub. (Reporting by Tingshu Wang and Josh Arslan in Beijing and Zhang Yan in Shanghai; Writing by Brenda Goh; Editing by Himani Sarkar)