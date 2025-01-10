U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's aides with the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) have spoken with staffers at more than a dozen federal agencies to begin preliminary interviews, The Washington Post reported on Friday.

The agencies include the Treasury Department, the Internal Revenue Service, Homeland Security, Veterans Affairs, and Health and Human Services, the newspaper said, citing four people familiar with the matter.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk and former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy are in charge of the department, which intends to dismantle bureaucracy, cut regulations and restructure agencies.

Musk and Ramaswamy have stepped up hiring for DOGE, with more than 50 staffers already started working out of the offices of SpaceX, which Musk owns, The Washington Post reported. DOGE aims to have close to 100 staffers in place by Trump's inauguration on Jan. 20, according to the report.

Steve Davis, the president of Musk's tunneling enterprise the Boring Company, is helping to oversee the entire effort and Emil Michael, a former Uber executive, is one of the people overseeing the effort to cut regulations, the newspaper said.

(Reporting by Chandni Shah in Bengaluru, Editing by Louise Heavens)