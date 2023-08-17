Canadian Solar on Thursday said it will supply 1,200 megawatt hours (MWh) of energy storage products to a project in Arizona.

Papago Storage, which will be operated by Canadian Solar's subsidiary Recurrent Energy, will use e-STORAGE's SolBank, a proprietary battery energy storage solution part of the Ontario-based company's subsidiary CSI Solar.

Construction at the Arizona-based project is expected to begin in the third quarter of 2024, and will be the largest standalone energy storage project in the state once operational. (Reporting by Seher Dareen in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K)



