The founder and CEO of Mobihealth International, Dr Funmi Adewara has advocated the full adoption of telemedicine in the Nigerian health sector which can help address 60 per cent of the medical issues facing Nigerians.

The Mobihealth boss made this known during the recent two-day 2024 Africa Social Impact Summit (ASIS) held in Lagos with the theme ‘Reimagining progress: A new blueprint for sustainable growth in Africa’.

Co-convened by the Sterling One Foundation and United Nations Nigeria, the ASIS ─ a convening for inclusive development ─ brings key players across sectors to share knowledge and draw up action plans towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and also providing an opportunity for developing market-led solutions to Africa’s social challenges.

Dr Adewara was on a panel titled ‘Envisioning Africa’s growth through the lens of a thriving health economy: Private sector perspectives’, which was moderator by the CEO of ABC Health, Dr Mories Atoki, and had 14 other panellists on board.

Addressing the panel, Adewara stressed the urgent need for a national adoption of telemedicine in Nigeria.

She stated that telemedicine offers a transformative solution to Nigeria’s healthcare system in the immediate and long term, and can address 60 per cent of the medical issues facing the citizens.

She further stated that it connects patients in remote areas with medical professionals, providing timely consultations, diagnoses, and treatments without the need for travel.

According to her, other key benefits of telemedicine adoption in the country include increased access to health services, cost-effectiveness, improved health outcomes, enhanced data management, and education, among others.

Speaking on the increased access to health services about telemedicine, she said it will benefit individuals in rural and underserved communities more, using telemedicine mobile and/or walk-in clinics that have solar, internet, point of care testings, remote monitoring devices, and medicine dispensaries.

“Patients do not need digital skills to access telemedicine services,” she added.

Adewara further said that by reducing the need for physical travel and optimising resource allocation, telemedicine can significantly lower healthcare costs for both patients and providers.

“With quicker access to medical expertise, patients can receive timely interventions, reduce the risk of complications, and improve overall health outcomes,” she said.

She noted that digital platforms facilitate better tracking and management of patient data, leading to more informed and effective healthcare decisions, adding that knowledge and skills can be facilitated through telehealth to address the skill gap and boost manpower.

Aside from the panel session, during the roundtable discussions with health commissioners and the private sector, Adewara called on government agencies, healthcare providers, and private sector stakeholders to collaborate in driving robust telemedicine adoption, especially for primary healthcare.

Speaking on what Mobihealth has been doing to ensure the adoption of telemedicine in Nigeria, she said they have data from studies funded by the Gates Foundation and feasibility studies conducted by the Boston Consulting Group, amongst others, which show that telemedicine can improve access to maternal and child health, reproductive health, health education, and reduce hospitalisation by 70 per cent, and is cost-effective as low as N100 per person per month.

“Telemedicine offers a quick and cost-effective solution to reduce the burden on the healthcare sector. It is not just a temporary solution ─ it is an imperative sustainable path towards achieving universal healthcare coverage,” she said.

Adewara stressed the importance of regulatory frameworks, investment in digital health technologies, and training for healthcare professionals to effectively utilise telemedicine tools.

She noted that during the panel session and the roundtable discussion, the call for national telemedicine adoption resonated with many of the attendees and is expected to spark meaningful discussions and actions towards a more inclusive healthcare system in the country.

The issues deliberated and addressed at the ASIS event were health; education; climate action; gender issues; African talent and the future of work; governance and leadership; change and sustainable development; among other social and networking activities.

