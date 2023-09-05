South Africa's economy grew 0.6% in the second quarter of 2023 in quarter-on-quarter seasonally-adjusted terms, after growing by 0.4% in the first quarter, data from the statistics agency showed on Tuesday.

In year-on-year terms, the South African economy grew 1.6%, Statistics South Africa said.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the economy would grow by 0.1% quarter-on-quarter and 1.1% year-on-year.

Six of 10 industries tracked by the statistics agency recorded growth in the second quarter, with agriculture and manufacturing sectors leading the way.

While the agriculture industry grew by 4.2% in the second quarter, manufacturing increased by 2.2%. The latter contributed 0.3 percentage point to GDP growth, the statistics agency said. (Reporting by Kopano Gumbi; Additonal reporting by Bhargav Acharya; Editing by Olivia Kumwenda-mtambo)



