Sentech has reported a clean audit outcome and 16% growth in total revenue, rising from R1.381bn in FY2024 to R1.606bn in FY2025, demonstrating resilience and steady operational performance in a challenging economic environment.

Key highlights:



- Total revenue: R1.606bn, up 16% from R1.381bn (FY2024)



- EBITDA: R410m (FY2024: R302m)



- Performance against objectives: 85% (FY2024: 64%)



- Clean audit outcome



- Customer satisfaction: 78%



- SMME early payments: 13 days | Socio-economic transformation spend: R431m

The company reported a net loss after tax of R246m, primarily due to provision for expected credit loss (ECL) driven by the economic challenges of its customers.

Looking ahead

Sentech will continue to focus on accelerating digital transformation, enhancing service delivery, expanding partnerships, and growing its core business across towers, broadband, data centres, satellite and media. “Our results reflect Sentech’s resilience and agility in navigating macroeconomic challenges while making strategic shifts for the future. With our renewed organisational model and clear strategic focus, we are well-positioned to create sustainable, long-term value for all our stakeholders,” said Tebogo Leshope, CEO of Sentech.

Sentech remains committed to sustainable growth, innovation, and driving South Africa’s digital economy transformation.

