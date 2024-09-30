Rocking The Daisies has formed an exclusive merchandise collaboration with Galxboy, the local clothing brand known for its vibrant designs and authentic cultural flair.

From 3-6 October, festivalgoers will have the chance to grab limited-edition pieces that celebrate both the spirit of the festival and the essence of South African fashion.

2024 Festival Talent Search

In addition to the exciting merch drop, Galxboy and Rocking the Daisies teamed up for the 2024 Festival Talent Search competition, which has highlighted some of South Africa’s brightest budding designers. These young creatives were invited to submit five original looks, which were judged by a select panel of industry experts.

Now, the competition has been narrowed down to the Top 5 designers, who will showcase their collections at the Rocking the Daisies Fashion Showcase during the festival.

Each designer’s collection will be aligned with the festival's 2024 theme: "Into the Stars". The winner will be announced at the festival after the fashion showcase.

The winning designer will receive a cash prize of R20,000 and, more excitingly, the opportunity to collaborate on the Rocking the Daisies 2025 capsule collection.

Additionally, the winner will embark on a one-week internship with Thatiso Dube, founder and creative director of Galxboy, offering them valuable insight into the business of fashion.

The Top 5 Designers competing for this prestigious award are:

Zeshaan Samodien - @zeshaanhaku

Kgopotso Malefo - @kgopotsobabe

Itumeleng Pheto - @itu.pneto

Tadiwanshe Karen Kaparipari - @_k.kaparipari

Rauna Ndeilenga - @ndonamartin

Dube said "We're excited to witness these talented young designers take to the RTD runway and showcase their looks. More importantly, we’re committed to nurturing the next generation of South African fashion creatives.”

For the team behind Rocking the Daisies, this collaboration is about celebrating the unique subculture of festival fashion and shining a spotlight on South African talent.

"We recognise the importance of festival fashion in shaping subcultures and trends. Through this collaboration, we aim to highlight the creativity and innovation emerging from the South African fashion scene.”

