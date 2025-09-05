In another strategic initiative to unlock value for its loyal cardholders and Rewards loyalty programme members, Absa has unveiled Absa Rewards Travel hub, a new digital travel booking capability in the Absa Banking App at a media launch in Johannesburg on 2 September 2025.

Making a bold entry with an offer of up to 100% discount on basefare (subject to local and international flight caps) for air travel booked with qualifying Absa debit and credit cards, the bank and Travelstart, its travel rewards partner, aim to challenge current market offers.

The platform and flight benefit will be launched to the public this month.

Alicia Raynard

Alicia Raynard, executive: Absa Rewards said, “We are extremely thrilled to offer this platform and flight benefit to our clients, (subject to terms and conditions) from students through to Private Wealth clients. Taking a trip is more than just the journey, it’s about the unforgettable stories we create along the way, that bring people together and strengthen bonds. We’re committed to making those special travel moments more accessible and rewarding for our clients.”

New discount model, not cash back

“Importantly, we’ve enhanced the offer by introducing a new discount model. Clients receive the discount upfront (on their base fare) aligned to their Rewards Tier and Absa card when they book. They won’t be confined to the accrual period that applies to our standard cash back model,” Raynard said.

While the booking platform is available to any Absa client, only Absa Rewards members derive the flight benefits.

“This collaboration with Travelstart underscores Absa’s ongoing dedication to enriching the financial and lifestyle experiences of its clients, offering great value and making travel more accessible and enjoyable,” she added.

Mikha’il Ernest, group chief commercial officer at Travelstart said, "Our vision has always been to make travel booking accessible, frictionless, and fast. By embedding our technology directly into the Absa app, we’re giving millions of South Africans access to market-leading deals with discounts of up to 100%. This is more than just a new feature - it’s the future of embedded travel and payments."

Raynard said: “As a digitally powered business, offering this feature in our banking app was important to deliver scale and reach, and create a new home for Absa Rewards Travel originally launched as a microsite in 2022.

“We’ve leveraged our ecosystem and partnerships to create a one-stop shop travel hub for Absa customers looking to book all travel related products and services. With over two million logins to our banking app realised daily, we aim to reach a larger audience shopping for travel benefits. Now your Absa app and card can also unlock your world of travel, at your convenience, rewarding your story with every click, tap or swipe because Your Story Matters.”

All rights reserved. © 2022. Bizcommunity.com Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).