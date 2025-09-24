HD Hyundai XiteSolution has named SkyJacks as its authorised distributor of Hyundai forklifts in South Africa, strengthening the brand’s local presence in access, lifting and material handling solutions.

This strategic partnership marks a significant milestone for both companies and reinforces their shared commitment to innovation, reliability, and customer-focused solutions.

Innovation and reliability at the core

The Hyundai name is synonymous with value, quality, reliability and innovation – and every Hyundai forklift reflects these qualities. From fuel-efficient, low-emission engines and lithium-ion power options to onboard diagnostics, real-time performance data, comprehensive safety systems and operator-focused comfort, Hyundai forklifts set the standard for productivity and reliability. Each unit is fully backed by SkyJacks’ trusted service and support.

"We are honoured to represent Hyundai Material Handling in South Africa and are excited to add such a respected global brand to our portfolio. Hyundai’s range is world-class - spanning electric, diesel and LPG forklifts, and offers reliable, innovative solutions for every application.

"Combined with SkyJacks’ customer network, technical expertise and aftersales support, we believe this partnership will deliver significant value to businesses across all sectors of the economy," said Alistair Bennett, managing director of SkyJacks.

A global brand meets local expertise

Hyundai forklifts are renowned worldwide for their advanced engineering, durability, and operator-friendly design. With a global presence in more than 140 countries, Hyundai Material Handling is recognised as a reliable equipment manufacturer, offering solutions trusted by industries across logistics, manufacturing, food & beverage, construction and warehousing.

With lifting capacities ranging from compact warehouse trucks to heavy duty industrial models, Hyundai delivers one of the most comprehensive line-ups in the global market.

Juhn Park, managing director of Hyundai Corporation in South Africa, noted that this appointment reflects the company’s commitment to strengthening its regional presence. "Hyundai Material Handling is committed to expanding its footprint in Southern Africa, and the appointment of SkyJacks as our distributor is a key part of that strategy.

"SkyJacks has a proven track record of delivering outstanding customer service and has the expertise to represent our brand with professionalism and integrity. We are delighted to partner with SkyJacks and look forward to building a strong and successful presence in the forklift market together."

SkyJacks: four decades of trusted service

As the official distributor of Hyundai forklifts in South Africa, SkyJacks will supply the complete range of advanced diesel, electric and LPG models, combining cutting-edge technology with proven durability and exceptional value. With the addition of Hyundai forklifts to its portfolio, SkyJacks now offers one of the widest and most comprehensive ranges of access and material handling solutions in South Africa.

Established more than 40 years ago, SkyJacks has built a strong reputation in South Africa as a trusted partner in the supply of industrial and construction equipment. Backed by technical expertise and proven aftersales support, SkyJacks is ideally positioned to represent Hyundai forklifts in South Africa.

"This partnership is a natural extension of SkyJacks’ long-term strategy to provide customers with premium, dependable solutions that improve productivity and safety," concluded Bennett.

