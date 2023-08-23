An entrepreneur and financial expert, Hajiya Bilkisu Ahmed has disclosed that over two million people in Kaduna state have no access to financial services.

Speaking during the launch of a digital kiosk in Kaduna on Tuesday, she said the present government in the state has provided the enabling environment for entrepreneurs to strive.

Ahmed who is the Chief Executive Officer of Paynacle Digital Services said this prompted her firm to invest in the state.

“As part of this initiative, we will be investing 350 million naira in establishing 1,000 PoS terminals across the state.”

She said Kaduna state has over two million, one hundred thousand that have no access to financial services and literacy, noting, this is the area we want to explore and provide thousands of jobs to the teeming youths.

She also said,”we are committed to providing Inclusive Digital Financial literacy and Services to One million Rural market Traders in the State to enable Kaduna to meet the 95 percent Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)Financial inclusion target by the end of January 2024.”

Speaking at the event, the controller of the Central Bank, Kaduna branch, Muhammad Aminu that the apex bank is always interested in financial inclusion, Fintech and empowerment, saying, the future of banking and financial institutions lies on these three keywords.

Looking at the banking sector in the last decade the CBN controller, noted that it has gone through some drastic transformation in line with the global trend.

He said,” the era of relying on cheques or going to banks for financial transactions is now obsolete as customers can now stay in the comfort of their rooms to transact businesses running into millions of naira.”

