The Sokoto State Government has successfully graduated another batch of 500 women from its poverty reduction programme.

These women, drawn from various parts of the state, received training in leatherworks, crafts, soap making, food and spice processing, tamowa production, and hairdressing.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony, Governor Ahmed Aliyu reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to empowering women and youths through skill acquisition, making them self-reliant and economically productive.

“Since the inception of this administration, we have trained hundreds of youths in various skills through the Ministries of Humanitarian Affairs and Social Welfare, Local Government Affairs, the Poverty Reduction Agency, and the Ministry of Women and Children’s Affairs,” Aliyu stated.

He emphasised that these efforts aim to create employment, reduce youth restiveness, and combat idleness among young people in the state.

“Empowering youths through skill acquisition remains a key priority of our administration. We urge all well-meaning citizens to support these initiatives to ensure their success,” the governor added.

Aliyu also announced plans to train more youths in the coming years to achieve the administration’s targets in job creation, poverty reduction, and economic empowerment.

“We are committed to creating an enabling environment for economic growth through skilled labor and entrepreneurship. As part of this effort, we have procured 1,000 motorcycles and 500 tricycles, which were sold at subsidised rates to boost job opportunities for unemployed youths in the state,” he revealed.

He urged the graduating trainees to make good use of the tools and stipends provided to them, emphasising that their newfound skills would enable them to support their families and contribute to the state’s economic development.

Earlier, the Secretary to the State Government, Muhammad Bello Sifawa, highlighted the crucial role women play in economic growth and urged the beneficiaries to justify the confidence reposed in them.

Also speaking at the event, Alhaji Lirwanu Bello, the Magajin Rafin Sokoto, representing the Sultan of Sokoto, commended the governor’s empowerment initiatives, describing them as a significant step toward reducing crime and promoting stability in the state.

Sa’adatu Yunusa, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Poverty Reduction, lauded Aliyu for his unwavering support for poverty alleviation programmes, noting that substantial investments had been made in training and providing necessary tools for the trainees.

Some beneficiaries expressed their gratitude to the governor for the opportunity to acquire valuable skills, enabling them to earn a livelihood and support their families.

At the end of the ceremony, Aliyu was honored with the Empowerment Trailblazer Award in recognition of his commitment to economic empowerment and job creation.

