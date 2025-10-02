The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has released a list of 101 products that have been withdrawn, suspended, or cancelled in Nigeria.

The agency said the affected products are no longer permitted for manufacture, importation, exportation, distribution, advertisement, sale, or use in the country.

Tribune Online reports that the product includes Artemether/Lumefantrine 40mg/240mg Tablets, Amaryl M SR Tablets, Abacavir Sulfate/Lamivudine Dispersible Tablets 60mg/30mg, Aprovasc 150mg/5mg tablets, ASAQ(Artesunate amodiaquine Winthrop) 100mg/270mg Tablets, Betopic Eye drop, Efavirenz 600mg Tablets and Flagyl Suspension.

Others are Iliadin Adult 0.05% Metered Nose Spray, Invanz 1g Injections and Invega (Paliperidone) 3mg extended release tablets.

In a statement on NAFDAC’s X handle, “A product’s Certificate of Registration is considered withdrawn when its use is discontinued at the request of the Market Authorisation Holder.

“A registration certificate may be suspended when the conditions under which it was issued are no longer met, pending a determination by the agency.

“It is regarded as cancelled when NAFDAC revokes the registration license entirely.”

The agency urged the public and stakeholders in the pharmaceutical and food sectors to take note of the latest decision and comply accordingly.

