As part of his anti-ghost workers campaign, the chairman of Cross River State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Esu Effiong Esu has announced a plan to significantly decrease the presence of ghost workers in the primary education sector across all 18 local government areas of the state.

Having served as a member of the technical education board for 5 years, Esu, the newly appointed executive chairman of the board, believes that his experience provides him with valuable insight into managing a school board effectively.

“There’s a new SUBEB and the impact will soon be felt. In terms of staff discipline, we will up our game. We are aware of the problems where some people don’t even go to work but they’re earning salaries. Regarding the issue of ghost workers, I will ensure that I get down on this matter.

“I will ensure that we move to schools and reduce the ghost workers because we are aware that they exist.”

He noted that the goal of the board is to make a significant impact with the 2024 intervention by renovating and constructing new schools.

“What I met on ground was about 49 jobs, these jobs also included supplies of books and equipment. So for this particular year, it’s going to be about double of what was done last year, so there’s going to be a greater impact and greater reach to more schools across the state. We are targeting about 100 jobs compared to last year when we had 49 jobs.

“Very soon, you’ll be hearing a jingle sponsored by SUBEB in every major language in Cross River; Efik, Bekwarra and Ejagham, encouraging parents to ensure that the children are in school not to cause them to become hawkers while their friends are in school.”

The chairman pledged to improve the state’s educational ranking, aiming to elevate it from its current level of disadvantage to the top position.

“We know that Anambra state occupies the number one position in academics in Nigeria, so we want to rewrite that history. Cross River is aiming at the top spot and for us to do this we need to ensure that all hands are on deck.

“Not just encouraging our children to be in school but also making sure that infrastructural development is taken to the point where our schools can compete with others in other parts of the state. We want to improve the enrollment and the infrastructure.”

Furthermore, Esu expressed dissatisfaction with the low ratio of teachers to pupils and pledged to address this issue during his time as the executive chairman.

Copyright © 2022 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).