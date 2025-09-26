In a renewed push for food security, Niger State Government through Niger Foods Security System and Logistics Company has partnered with the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security to advance Nigeria’s self-sufficiency in sugar production.

At a high-level meeting, the Federal Minister of Agriculture, Senator Abubakar Kyari, and the Minister of State for Agriculture, Senator Sabi Aliyu Abdullahi, joined the Chairman of Niger Foods, Mr. Sammy Adigun, the Permanent Secretary, and key directors of the ministry to reaffirm their commitment to strengthening agricultural production and reducing dependence on sugar imports.

The collaboration marks a strategic step in Nigeria’s broader food sovereignty agenda, with sugar production positioned as a critical driver of economic growth and national sustainability.

Stakeholders expressed confidence that the initiative would accelerate local production, create jobs, and solidify the vision that Niger will feed the nation.

Copyright © 2022 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).