MTN Nigeria has said it is investing in clean energy technologies as part of its efforts to reduce emissions thus helping Nigeria achieve its net zero commitments.

In its 2023 climate change report, the ICT company shares how it is partnering with a renewable energy Independent Power Producer (IPP) programme to deploy a Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) power plan to supply both its corporate office, MTN Plaza and main data centre in Ikoyi.

Nigeria’s Climate Change Act 2021 seeks to achieve low greenhouse gas emission, green and sustainable growth by providing the framework to set a net zero GHG target between 2050 and 2070. Nigeria’s aim is to reach net zero as early as possible in the second half of the century.

Related PostsAyuba emerges new Borno APC chairmanPreparing 2024 budget for inclusive growthBoosting insurance industry through innovation

Experts have concluded that energy transitioning is an intensive task that has to be gradual and intentional to ensure continual improvement and sustainability.

In its climate change report, the telecommunications company said its use of three 1.1 megawatt (MW) gas generators has significantly reduced greenhouse gas emissions and lowered energy costs by more than N570 million.

MTN Nigeria has also installed motion light sensors in buildings and switching centres to optimise power consumption. In addition, MTN Nigeria installed a 56-kilowatt proof-of-concept solar project, delivering more than 4,000 kilowatt hours of clean electricity each month.

Karl Toriola, CEO of MTN Nigeria, stated, “Our commitment to Nigeria goes beyond connectivity. We recognise the environmental challenges our nation faces and we are dedicated to being part of the solution. Our investments in sustainable energy and infrastructure are not just good for business; they’re essential for the future of Nigeria.”

MTN Nigeria’s net zero emissions target is part of MTN Group’s Project Zero which focuses on decreasing greenhouse gas emissions across its footprints, thus enhancing operational efficiency. The company aims to do this by reducing energy usage, substituting non-green energy sources and investing in certified climate protection projects with high environmental and social standards to offset the emissions that cannot be avoided.

Copyright © 2022 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

