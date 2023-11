South Africa's lower revenue forecasts over the next two years and growing spending pressures from state-owned companies and social relief grants increase the risk of deterioration in the government's balance sheet, Moody's said on Thursday.

The key elements of South Africa's mid-term budget, announced on Wednesday, were broadly in line with expectations, the ratings agency said in a statement. (Reporting by Rachel Savage; writing by Nellie Peyton; editing by Jason Neely)