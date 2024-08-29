Mindful Masterminds, in collaboration with Lenovo, has announced Masterminds@Play - a groundbreaking venue designed to revolutionise the future of learning for children at Fourways Mall, Johannesburg.

Mindful Masterminds, known for developing innovative learning programs, have consistently pioneered efforts to nurture creativity, critical thinking, and problem-solving abilities in young learners. Their mission aligns seamlessly with Lenovo’s vision of empowering the next generation through technology.

This strategic partnership underscores a shared commitment to tackling the interconnected challenges that impact education in Africa, including hunger, academic performance, mental wellness, and the early adoption of technology. By bringing together Masterminds' educational expertise with Lenovo’s technological innovation, Masterminds@Play will offer a holistic learning experience that engages children in interactive tools, virtual experiences, and digital creative activities.

“Having spent a 15-year career in Africa’s technology sector, I have consistently championed the transformative power of technology. Therefore, when Lenovo’s recent campaign showcased their innovative use of AI avatars to explore the role of digital technology in mental health, it was clear that their forward-thinking approach aligned perfectly with our commitment to integrating technology with in our efforts to address various aspects of education, including hunger issues, academic performance, mental wellness, and even early childhood adoption of technology in Africa.” says Avashna Ramnarain, founder and CEO of Mindful Masterminds.

This dynamic environment, housed within a vibrant retail space, not only reflects Lenovo’s dedication to advancing education through technology but also highlights the company’s suitability as a partner in this venture. By uniting technology, creativity, and resilience, Masterminds@Play will inspire and empower the next generation of learners, paving the way for a brighter future in education.

Masterminds@Play: A closer look



- Technology Meets Learning: Our collaborative VR and AR experiences offer immersive, interactive learning experiences that promote STEM, mental agility & emotional resilience.



- Enhanced Accessibility: Integrating technology learning into a retail environment makes technology solutions more accessible and engaging to children who have not otherwise had access to these solutions.



- Empowering Resilience through Technology: Our activities are designed to build digital resilience, mental adaptability, and problem-solving skills, equipping children to face real-world challenges with a superhero’s mindset.



- Seamless Learning Adventure: By blending knowledge with the everyday shopping experience, we turn learning into an engaging adventure that fits seamlessly into daily life.



- Our Free Expression Friday: Complimentary meal and access to creative and immersive technology experiences for underprivileged children one Friday each month.

This approach makes advanced technology solutions accessible to all children, empowering them with the skills to face real-world challenges with confidence. It further bridges existing disparities and ensures equal opportunities for everyone to flourish in the digital age.

Join us on this exciting journey

Stay tuned as we prepare to unveil this groundbreaking space, where the boundaries of traditional education will be pushed, and new possibilities will be unlocked. We’re excited to embark on this transformative journey, reshaping the future of learning in Africa with bold, innovative solutions that empower every child to thrive in a rapidly changing world.

About Mindful Masterminds

Mindful Masterminds is a dynamic woman-owned business dedicated to empowering women and children through innovative learning experiences. We combine cutting-edge technology with emotional and mental resilience to create transformative learning experiences. Our mission is to encourage a community where every child becomes a hero, every woman is empowered, and every leader puts Africa first.



