The Federal Government has been advised on the need to reopen the country’s borders so that items, particularly food, can be imported legally and legitimately to fight hunger among Nigerians.

The call was made by the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) during an advocacy meeting with traditional rulers and other stakeholders held inside the Conference Hall of the Palace of the Emir of Bauchi on Wednesday.

The FCCPC has stated that it will ensure that consumers in the country get value for their money by monitoring the price hikes in markets across the country in order to protect them from being exploited by business owners.

The Acting Executive Chairman of the Commission, Adamu Abdullahi, who made this known while interacting with traditional leaders in Bauchi, said that the Commission has been conducting advocacy and public awareness initiatives concerning price gouging and other unjust trade practices in Nigeria’s markets.

According to him, the Commission was in the state to sensitise relevant stakeholders on their rights and help them recognise fake products and where to report their complaints.

He said that the commission would advise the government to open its borders in order to improve the importation of food, which would help stabilise prices in the markets.

He added that, as a mediator, the agency ensures that substandard products are either repaired, or replaced, or the consumer’s money is refunded when he is not satisfied with the goods purchased.

The Acting EC lamented that “Consumers continue to face escalating costs of prices of commodities in Nigerian markets due to the recent appreciation of the naira against the dollar. Such a situation is not acceptable.”

“The FCCPC remains committed to promoting fair competition, protecting consumers, and fostering a regulated marketplace. We want to help citizens’ vigilance and encourage active participation in reporting any violations,” he said

In his response, the Emir of Bauchi, Dr Rilwanu Sulaiman Adamu, expressed concern over the hike in prices in formal and informal markets, particularly the hike in food items, which he noted was causing hardship to citizens.

Represented by the District Head of Lame, Alh Yakubu Aliyu Lame, the Emir called for urgent action by the Federal Government on how to bring down the prices of food items, stressing that Nigerians, especially the common man, are suffering.

Rilwanu Suleiman Adamu assured the readiness of the traditional institution in the state to join the train of enlightening the public on the activities of the Commission to ensure the sensitization reaches the targeted audience.

Some other participants included district heads under the Bauchi Emirate, Bauchi CAN Chairman Abraham Damina, and the former Secretary of the Bauchi State Shari’a Commission, Ustaz Tijjani Sa’id, who all, in their separate remarks, promised to sensitise their people on the activities of the commission.

