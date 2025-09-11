The Executive Director of the Health of Mother Earth Foundation (HOMEF), Dr Nnimmo Bassey, has reiterated his call on Nigerians to reject genetically modified organisms (GMOs) and what he described as “food colonialism” in the country.

Bassey made the call in a keynote address delivered at the National Symposium on GMOs in Abuja, saying that food insecurity in Nigeria and Africa is a complex issue rooted in underlying social and economic challenges including farmer-herder clashes, banditry, poverty, inequality, inflation, and climate change.

He described the government’s resort to GMOs as a quick-fix solution, explaining that despite nearly three decades of GMO introduction globally, these technologies have failed to reduce hunger or improve food security.

Turning to the legislative and institutional framework, Bassey condemned the 2015 National Biosafety Management Agency Act and its expansion in 2019, which opened the doors to GMOs, gene editing, and synthetic biology without adequate regulation.

He expressed displeasure over the overlapping roles of the National Biotechnology Development Agency (NABDA) and the National Biosafety Management Agency (NBMA), saying their close relationship undermines effective regulation and promotes biased policy focused narrowly on biotechnology, especially GMOs.

He said, “GMOs represent a subversion of Africa’s food systems, perpetuating colonial control by concentrating power in foreign corporations and eroding indigenous knowledge and seed sovereignty.”

Bassey warned that reliance on genetically engineered seeds forces farmers into dependence on multinational companies and undermines traditional farming practices that have preserved ecological balance and crop diversity for centuries.

Citing examples like the 2024 crisis faced by Nigerian cotton farmers and Tanzania’s success in achieving food sufficiency without GMOs by supporting local farmers and organic agriculture, Bassey urged policymakers to focus on strengthening local agricultural systems rather than embracing potentially harmful technologies.

Copyright © 2022 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).