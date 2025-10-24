In South Africa, the Green Building Council of South Africa (GBCSA) now certifies buildings as net zero — though certification doesn’t equate to zero environmental impact.

Initial levels of net zero certification are focused mainly on operational performance and often rely on offsets to compensate for shortfalls. This is progress, but only the first step.

To genuinely reduce impact, we must look at the full lifecycle from material extraction and construction through to operation, renovation, and eventual deconstruction. Although new frameworks are improving our ability to measure whole life carbon, data gaps and scenario uncertainty remain significant challenges.

As a global society, we are on a journey to reduce and ultimately reverse the environmental impact of our activities. This transformation cannot happen overnight. It demands collaboration across borders, industries, and communities. With the built environment responsible for nearly 40% of global carbon emissions, our sector has a critical role to play.

One area of immediate focus in South Africa is the mandatory implementation of Energy Performance Certificates (EPCs), which come into effect at the end of the year. These will shine a spotlight on the energy efficiency of thousands of buildings and create a new baseline for accountability. Globally, the evidence is clear that buildings with poor energy performance lose tenants and market value rapidly.

Owners and operators who fail to act decisively risk obsolescence; those who act now can futureproof their assets.

From cost to value

To achieve this, we need a shift in mindset from capital expenditure to lifecycle value. Too often, development decisions are driven purely by upfront costs. Yet, the majority of a building’s financial and environmental footprint occurs during its operational life. In new developments, strategic planning such as optimal orientation and passive design interventions can significantly enhance performance, often at no additional cost.

When feasibility studies are based on lifecycle value, performance strategies emerge not as expensive add-ons, but as financially attractive investments.

Designing for performance, however, is only the beginning. A well-designed building can still underperform if it is not managed effectively. Real outcomes depend on how occupants and facility managers operate the space. Smart building systems that monitor and manage resource consumption in real time are therefore essential.

They enable facility managers to track actual performance against benchmarks, ensuring that sustainability targets move from aspiration to action. As the saying goes, you cannot manage what you do not measure.

At Zutari, we are working with clients to retrofit existing assets with smart systems and improved building services that reduce both energy consumption and water usage. In a resource-constrained environment, these dual benefits are invaluable.

By integrating performance data with broader business applications, organisations can align sustainability goals with operational strategy, strengthening both resilience and continuity.

With power and water interruptions now a recurring challenge, sustainability interventions are no longer just about environmental responsibility but are about safeguarding business performance in the face of risk.

The urgency to act cannot be overstated. Climate risks are intensifying, regulatory frameworks are tightening, and the financial and reputational costs of inaction are mounting. Every intervention counts, whether through innovative design, smart retrofits, or data-driven operations. Progress will require architects, engineers, developers, and facility managers to work together in ways that transcend traditional silos.

The path to net zero is not linear, and it is not easy. But it is possible. Achieving it demands a collective shift from short-term cost to long-term value, from isolated interventions to integrated systems, and from passive compliance to proactive leadership. The built environment can be a powerful force for change.

The time to act is now, and it starts with a choice: to design, operate, and manage our buildings not only for today, but for the generations that will inherit them.

