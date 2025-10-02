Kenya and Tanzania are introducing new levies on tourists to boost conservation funding and modernise travel systems, but industry players warn the higher costs could deter visitors from East Africa’s renowned destinations.

Kenya will raise park entry fees starting October 1, 2025, while Tanzania is preparing to impose new travel insurance and development charges on air tickets.

Kenya’s revised conservation fees—the first comprehensive adjustment in nearly two decades—follow parliamentary approval of the Wildlife Conservation and Management (Access, Entry and Conservation) (Fees) Regulations, 2025 on September 25.

The new framework introduces four visitor categories: East African citizens, Kenyan residents, African citizens, and non-residents, each with distinct fee structures.

At Nairobi National Park, East African citizens will pay Ksh1,000 ($7.74) for adult entry, Kenyan residents Ksh1,350 ($10.45), African visitors $40, and international visitors $80. Children and students will pay half price in most cases, while seniors above 70, children under five, persons with disabilities, and registered guides will enter free.

Tourism stakeholders argue the higher costs could undermine Kenya’s target to raise international arrivals from three million in 2024 to over five million.“We gave our proposals to the government on how to collect more revenue to sustain wildlife conservation. Kenya will become expensive since there are no incentives to grow the industry,” said Dr Sam Ikwaye, CEO of the Kenya Association of Hotel Keepers and Caterers.

Mombasa hotelier Mohammed Hersi added: “We understand KWS (Kenya Wildlife Service) is under intense pressure to raise its own revenue after the government announced plans to cut funding to several parastatals. We urge the government to continue using tax revenue to support KWS until it is more stable, rather than increasing charges.”

Only infants under two years old, airline crew, and involuntarily rerouted passengers will be exempt. The tax will be collected at the point of sale and displayed separately on tickets. Refunds will be issued for cancellations or unused tickets.

The Tanzania Civil Aviation Authority (TCAA) said the levy will fund new airport systems, including an Advance Passenger Information System and an electronic Border Control System, to improve security and reduce processing times.“Given the costs of implementation—including data processing, system modernisation, regulatory compliance, data privacy, and cybersecurity—reliance on government financing is costly and unsustainable,” TCAA said.

“It is no doubt being used as a general revenue-raising initiative under the cover of security.”Tanzania is already facing challenges after the European Union banned Tanzanian-registered aircraft from European airspace, preventing European airlines from code-sharing with Tanzanian carriers. The African Airlines Association (Afraa) has also raised concerns about countries increasingly using aviation taxes as general revenue measures.

Finance Minister Mwigulu Nchemba said the insurance will cover “travel-related health emergencies, repatriation expenses (both bodily and medical), accidents, baggage delays, and theft”, with East African Community and Southern African Development Community citizens exempt.

Stakeholders warn the fees could raise holiday costs by more than $200 compared to 2024.“Between their mandatory insurance and this new VI tax, it could be over $200 more expensive to vacation in Tanzania in 2026 than in 2024. They may get away with it to some extent, but I suspect it will impact discretionary travel growth once all the fees are implemented,” said Mr Mendis.

Short noticeIn Kenya, stakeholders also fear higher fees will make the country less competitive. KWS has raised charges for services such as drone usage, vehicle recovery, parking, and light aircraft landings.

However, annual passes for frequent visitors will be introduced, allowing access to select parks.

Concerns also remain over short notice for the new fees.“We supported KWS proposal to implement the new park fees. We are, however, disappointed that they ignored our request to provide ample notice before implementation. Giving a two-day notice undermines public participation,” said Nicanor Sabula, CEO of the Kenya Association of Travel Agents.

Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano defended the process, saying it followed “a year-long open, consultative, and participatory process” with conservation groups, tour operators, local communities, and the public.

KWS Director-General Prof Erustus Kanga added that visitors who booked and paid online before the announcement would not be affected.

