RIYADH: Nigeria-based mobility fintech Moove raised $105 million in a series A2 funding round led by investment firms SpeedInvest, Left Lane Capital, and The Latest Ventures.

The startup has raised a total of $175 million since its launch and will now be able to use its latest funds to unlock economies of scale and introduce new products, MAGNiTT reported.

Founded in 2020, Moove is an Uber Technologies’ financing partner that helps drivers finance car acquisitions through a revenue-based model integrated with their ride-hailing payment methods.

Copyright: Arab News © 2022 All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

