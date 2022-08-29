Riyadh – Total assets held by the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) increased by 8.47% on a yearly basis during July 2022.

SAMA’s assets amounted to SAR 2.01 trillion ($534.82 billion) by the end of July 2022, compared to SAR 1.85 trillion ($493.05 billion) in July 2021, official data showed.

Month-on-month (MoM), the central bank’s assets levelled up by 0.98% when compared to their level in June 2022 at SAR 1.98 trillion ($529.63 billion).

Year-on-year (YoY), SAMA’s investments in foreign securities, which account for 56% of total assets, stood at SAR 1.12 trillion in July 2022, down 0.55% when compared to SAR 1.13 trillion in the year-ago month.

Noteworthy to highlight, Saudi Arabia's foreign reserve assets rose by 5.1% or SAR 84.49 billion ($22.53 billion) YoY in July 2022 to stand at SAR 1.74 trillion ($464.05 billion), compared to SAR 1.65 trillion ($441.52 billion).

