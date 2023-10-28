RIYADH — The Public Investment Fund (PIF) made waves at the Future Investment Initiative (FII7) in Riyadh by introducing two game-changing initiatives aimed at fostering the growth of Saudi Arabia's asset management industry.



The landmark announcements took center stage at PIF's inaugural Asset Management Forum, showcasing the PIF Managers Gate Platform and the Portfolio Management Development Program.



The PIF Managers Gate marks the introduction of a cutting-edge digital platform fostering collaboration between PIF and external fund managers. This portal promises secure data sharing, enhanced communication channels, and the digitization of operational and investment due diligence processes. Its overarching goal is to catalyze expansion within the asset management ecosystem by identifying potential opportunities and streamlining PIF's engagement with fund managers.



In a strategic move, PIF also launched the Portfolio Management Development Program, a comprehensive educational initiative delivered in partnership with IE University and sponsored by SNB Capital. This program is poised to deliver top-tier financial market training to budding portfolio managers in Saudi Arabia. With a commitment to setting the gold standard for portfolio management practices in the Saudi market, this educational endeavor is slated to play a pivotal role in the evolution and fortification of Saudi Arabia's financial markets.



Abdulmajeed Alhagbani, head of Securities Investment at PIF, emphasized the critical role of the asset management industry in efficient capital allocation and risk management, vital for economic growth and stability. He noted, "High-quality professional support, talent, and capital are critical enablers of the asset management industry. PIF's contributions underscore its commitment to enhancing access to Saudi Arabia’s asset management sector, fortifying its resilience, depth, and overall quality."



The PIF Asset Management Forum, a convergence of key players in the global asset management sector, delved into crucial topics and supported industry best practices. This year's forum featured discussions on the significance of partnership, collaboration, and PIF’s framework to institutionalize and advance Saudi Arabia’s asset management industry. Highlights included a fireside chat between Capital Market Authority Governor Mohammed ElKuwaiz and PIF Deputy Governor and Head of MENA Investments Yazeed Alhumied.

