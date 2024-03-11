Investcorp Capital has entered into a $800 million revolving credit facility agreement with a syndicate of regional and international banks as lenders and Investcorp Holdings as a guarantor.

The agreement is expected to have a positive impact on Investcorp Capital’s financial position, according to a bourse filing.

Proceeds from the RCF will be used to repay an intercompany receivable between a subsidiary of Investcorp Capital and Investcorp Holdings.

The remainder of the proceeds will fund Investcorp Capital’s general corporate purposes and support its investment strategy.

The financial impact of the RCF agreement is expected to appear in the first quarter (Q1) of 2024.

