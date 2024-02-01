Saudi Arabia’s transformational vision has seen tremendous impact on the real estate sector, contributing SR17 billion ($4.53 billion), leading to an impressive 156% surge in international investments, said Eng Thamer Al-Sadoun.

The CEO of the National Transformation Programme said at the Crossroads KSA - GCC Future Impact Forum organised by the Harvard Business School Club of GCC that the private sector, especially entrepreneurs, witnessed unprecedented growth, catapulting Saudi Arabia to the fifth position in global economic competitiveness.

The first-day of the Forum, under the patronage of Prince Faisal bin Abdulaziz bin Ayyaf, Mayor of the Riyadh Region, in association with Princess Norah University, brought together several forward-thinking leaders and distinguished experts and delved into transforming sectors of business, technology, and societal advancements.

Cross-sectoral dialogue

Zaher Al-Munajjid, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the HBS alumni club for GCC, emphasised the significance of this dynamic partnership between the club and Princess Norah University in highlighting cross-sectoral dialogue and collaborations in achieving Saudi and regional advancement in the economic and wellness spheres. Saleh Lootah, president of the HBS Alumni Club of GCC, delivered a keynote speech unravelling pivotal success factors in business leadership.

Subsequent sessions deep dived into the transformation initiatives of the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) and Saudi Vision 2030. Eng Sulaiman Al-Mazrou, CEO of the National Company for Industrial Development and Logistics Programme; Eng Muhammad Al-Jasser, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Cypher Company, and Hashim Al-Dabbagh, CEO of the Asir Development Authority, engaged in a discussion outlining the transformative trajectory of the region.

‘Unveiling Pioneering Narratives’ was a dedicated session focused on empowering women in the workplace, addressing challenges, and proposing solutions. Renowned economist Lucia Peters emphasised the need for a mindset shift and societal support to break gender barriers.

The Forum also delved into sustainability, underscoring the pivotal role of the GCC in leading sustainability initiatives.

Tourism transformation

The tourism transformation session was dedicated to economic diversification, job creation, and cultural exchange through tourism. Speakers lauded the simplification of visa processes across the Gulf region, attributing the surge in tourist numbers to enhanced accessibility. Hyperloop technology’s transformative potential in regional travel took the spotlight, emphasising the crucial role of connectivity and sustainable transportation.

A session on talent and the future of healthcare spotlighted the strategic partnership between the private sector and educational institutions. The emphasis was placed on fostering innovation and leadership in healthcare.

Meanwhile, the digital transformation session tackled operational simplification, customer experience enhancement, and the challenges associated with rapid technological advancements.

In addition to these insightful discussions, a session of the HBS Alumni Club of GCC’s pioneering workshop series, Athar, explored innovative solutions, including talent, health and sustainability.

