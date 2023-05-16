India is a priority market for Abu Dhabi's Mubadala Investment Company as it increases its weight allocation and portfolio in the country.

"India is a priority market for us in Asia,” Khaled Abdulla Al Qubaisi, CEO, real estate and infrastructure investments at Mubadala, told Economic Times, an Indian financial daily.



Renewable energy, roads and highways will be areas of focus, he told the newspaper, adding that they could take billions of dollars in capital, given India’s size and economic growth.

“These sectors alone will keep us busy for many years to come,” he said.



Additionally, Mubadala is looking at other investment opportunities, such as city gas networks.



The company has so far invested $4 billion in India through direct and indirect investments, the report added.

