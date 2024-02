LONDON - Egypt's sovereign dollar bonds jumped more than 1 cent on Monday, extending Friday's sharp rally after it signed an investment deal with the United Arab Emirates that would bring $35 billion to the indebted country in the next two months.

The dollar-denominated 2029 bond enjoyed the biggest gains, rising as much as 1.8 cents to trade at around 85.3 cents - its highest level in just over a year, Tradeweb data showed.

(Reporting by Karin Strohecker, editing by Alun John)