Investment Corporation of Dubai (ICD) is considering selling British software company SmartStream Technologies Group, according to Bloomberg.

Citing sources familiar with the matter, Bloomberg reported that SmartStream’s owner is seeking $1 billion for the potential sale, but no final decisions have been made and the asset may be retained if no suitable bidders are found.

SmartStream was acquired in 2007 after the UK firm scrapped plans for an initial public offering, and ownership was then transferred to ICD.

(Writing by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Seban Scaria)

