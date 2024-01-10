Dutch pension fund APG Asset Management, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) and Indonesia's sovereign wealth fund have invested in toll roads in the Southeast Asian country, the firms said on Wednesday.

This is the first funding by the investment platform since it was formed in 2021 between APG, ADIA and the Indonesia Investment Authority (INA).

The investment is for the Kanci-Pejagan and Pejagan-Pemalang sections of the Trans Java toll road, said APG.

The pension fund did not disclose the amount invested but said the investment platform is aiming to invest up to $2.75 billion in total.

In April last year, the INA signed agreements to invest more than 39 trillion rupiah, or $2.72 billion at that time, in toll roads, including two parts of the Trans Java toll road.

INA said the latest investment was a follow-on for the same assets.

