Abu Dhabi-based investment and holding firm ADQ has invested nearly $4.30 billion in Egypt from 2014 until this year, Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, Managing Director and CEO of ADQ, highlighted.

Alsuwaidi’s remarks came during his meeting with Mostafa Madbouly, Egypt's Prime Minister, as well as a number of high-ranking officials in the Arab Republic.

The CEO indicated that several Emirati companies plan to pump more investments in firms across key sectors in Egypt, according to an official statement.

Last year, ADQ acquired stakes in five Egyptian listed entities, including the Commercial International Bank-Egypt (CIB), Fawry for Banking Technology and Electronic Payments, and Misr Fertilizers Production Company (MOPCO).

