DUBAI - Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund ADQ has increased the size of one of its loans and also extended its maturity along with that of another loan, it said on Wednesday.

ADQ increased the size of a revolving credit facility to $4 billion from $2.5 billion and extended its term by six months to mature in June 2027, it said in a filing on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange.

ADQ also extended a $2 billion term loan facility by 36 months to mature in December 2027, it said.

(Reporting by Yousef Saba Editing by Alexandra Hudson)