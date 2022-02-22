ABU DHABI- Apollo and Mubadala Investment Company (Mubadala) today announced the expansion of their global partnership, which currently includes a number of strategic initiatives across Apollo’s integrated platform.

The expansion of the partnership supports Apollo’s Capital Solutions business to originate transactions across various asset classes and grow product capabilities. It is designed to benefit a wide range of capital needs and meet increasing market demand for expedient and bespoke multi-billion-dollar equity and debt solutions. Apollo expects the mutually beneficial relationship to accelerate its 5-year origination target and support other goals set forth at its Investor Day.

"At Apollo, we have long been a solutions provider to large issuers in credit, and now through this expanded partnership and our growing Capital Solutions business, we continue to better position ourselves to serve clients across the capital structure," said Apollo CEO Marc Rowan.

"We are pleased to extend our strategic partnership with Mubadala, together helping leading companies access creative and tailored financing throughout market cycles."

The expanded partnership builds on the successful Apollo Strategic Origination Partners (ASOP) platform formed in 2020, reinforcing the strong relationship between Apollo and Mubadala.

It also strengthens the capabilities of Apollo’s Capital Solutions business, which works across the firm’s global investment platform with a growing team of professionals focused on origination, syndication and broad capital markets activities.

Waleed Al Mokarrab Al Muhairi, Mubadala’s Deputy Group CEO, said, "The two organisations have a long-standing and mutually beneficial partnership, driven by shared investment philosophies and underscored by Mubadala's support to further enhance the Apollo Capital Solutions platform. We believe that this platform will give Mubadala access to a pipeline of compelling investment opportunities, enabling us to capitalise on the global shift in corporate finance execution."

"Apollo Capital Solutions works with investment professionals across our firm to directly originate and structure flexible financing, and with additional capital commitments from Mubadala, we expect to transact on a larger scale across asset classes and with greater speed," said Craig Farr, Apollo Partner and Head of Apollo Capital Solutions. "Our ability to serve as a preferred counterparty benefits both corporate borrowers and our investors as we increase our relevance in the financing ecosystem." The combination of Apollo’s leading investment teams, capital solutions business and flexible, permanent capital base contribute to the firm’s increasing origination volumes and ability to provide investors with excess yield.

The growing partnership builds on Apollo’s other meaningful relationships and activities in the UAE, including the recently announced US$1.4 billion fund investment in Aldar Properties as well as a long-term joint venture with ADNOC.

