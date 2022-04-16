WORLD
Wealth
WEALTH MANAGEMENT
U.S. Treasuries show foreign inflows in February for 4th month
INVESTMENT
Investcorp in exclusive talks to buy AC Milan: sources
INVESTMENT
Benettons, Blackstone buyout proposal values Atlantia at $63bln
WEALTH MANAGEMENT
UBS names new manager for embattled Asia fund
INVESTMENT
Bahrain’s Investcorp unveils North America infrastructure investment platform
INVESTMENT
Ashmore posts outflows, fall in assets due to Ukraine crisis
SUSTAINABILITY
GCC's sustainability investments rise, but unlikely to shake up energy markets
ALTERNATIVE INVESTMENTS
INVESTMENT
Benetton, Blackstone put finishing touches to bid valuing Atlantia at $50bln
INVESTMENT
Brazil's unico raises $100mln from Goldman Sachs, gets valued at $2.6bln
SUSTAINABILITY
General Atlantic hires ex-IHS Markit boss Uggla to lead climate venture
REAL ESTATE
GFH subsidiary sells UK Tesco warehouse
FUNDS
WEALTH MANAGEMENT
Mubadala Investment Company appoints new CEO for Abu Dhabi Investment Council
FUNDS
Saudi PIF ranks 5th among world’s top SWFs with $620bln assets
INVESTMENT
Sheikh Holdings matches rival suitor DBAY's bid to buy UK's CareTech
FUNDS
Blackrock sees opportunity for three new renewable energy funds
INVESTMENT
BlackRock profit beats estimates on higher fund inflows
INVESTMENT
Former Defense Secretary Esper to join investment firm Red Cell
WEALTH MANAGEMENT
RENEWABLE ENERGY
BlackRock, Mubadala to invest $525mln in Tata Power’s energy unit
WEALTH MANAGEMENT
ADIC's CEO to retire; Deputy CEO appointed as successor
FINANCIAL SERVICES
Goldman Sachs wealth management powers profit beat as M&A wave ebbs
SUSTAINABILITY
SUSTAINABILITY
CSR UAE Fund Board of Trustees approves five-year strategy
SUSTAINABILITY
PepsiCo to help build a more sustainable food system in region
BONDS
Abu Dhabi’s FAB prices $213.8mln green bond in Swiss franc market
INVESTMENT
Abu Dhabi's ADQ buys stakes worth $1.85bln in Egyptian firms
EQUITIES
Hg hires Goldman Sachs to prepare sale of Germany's Transporeon: sources
IPO
Abu Dhabi’s ADQ sets up SPAC with Chimera, eyes nearly $100mln IPO
INVESTMENT
Dubai’s BECO Capital invests in NY-based water tech firm Wisewell
INVESTMENT
Oman-India fund to invest nearly $10mln in Senco Gold
INVESTMENT
Egypt's Pylon secures $19mln funding
UAE
Video: Meet the richest Arab billionaires in the UAE
MARITIME
RaceBird, world’s first electric racing boat, takes maiden flight in northern Italy
INVESTMENT
Egypt’s Sprints raises $1mln to expand tech skills across MEA
