Abu Dhabi Catalyst Partners, a joint venture between the state investor Mubadala Capital and Alpha Wave Global, has announced a strategic investment in private investor Ardian’s Secondaries Fund IX.

The JV's investment in ASF IX aligns with the Abu Dhabi-based investor’s mandate to support the development of Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) as an international financial centre. As part of the partnership, Ardian, which already has a presence in ADGM, has committed to scale its team within the market.

