The Zakat Fund has announced total revenues of AED243,138,074 for the year 2023.

Dr. Mohammed Sulieman Al Balushi, Acting Secretary-General of the Zakat Fund, stressed that the Fund succeeded in achieving its planned objectives for 2023.

Al Balushi pointed out that contributors can easily pay their Zakat through clear and concise steps. Donours can fulfill their Zakat obligations through various channels, including the Fund's website (using credit cards), digital portals of partners like Dubai Digital and banks, mobile apps, and SMS services.

He expressed his thanks and appreciation to the donours, stressing that the Fund will continue working to raise awareness of the Islamic duty of Zakat. The Fund utilises advanced technology and intensive media campaigns to educate the public about the importance of Zakat and encourage contributions.