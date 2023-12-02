Vice President Kamala Harris pledged $3 billion to the Green Climate Fund at COP28, days after climate activists questioned the US for low-balling its pledge to the Loss and Damage Fund (LDF) that was announced on day one of the climate summit.

As part of the vice president’s remarks at COP28, she will announce a series of initiatives including a $3 billion pledge to the Green Climate Fund as the US works with international partners to mobilise finance at the pace and scale required, The White House said.

The US pledge came close on the heels of the US Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) announcement of the final rules that will help in “sharply reducing methane and other harmful air pollutants from the oil and natural gas industry,” and promote the use of cutting-edge methane detection technologies, which will deliver significant economic and public health benefits.

Talking about the US’s role at COP28 this year, White House National Climate Advisor Ali Zaidi said: “The US has been a partner with this COP’s dialogue and in the mechanisms to address the Loss and Damage Fund. And we have a strong track record as an administration with over $11 billion allotted in climate finance.”

The Biden-Harris Administration also announced plans to focus on climate challenges at COP28 that will include a domestic climate action agenda, bolstering global climate resilience, responding to the impacts of climate change in vulnerable countries, accelerating Global Climate Action to Keep the 1.5°C Goal Within Reach and mobilising finance from all sources, The White House said.

The news about the pledge was first reported by Reuters, which said that the new pledge would be additional to another $2 billion previously delivered by the US. The pledge was subject to the availability of funds, Reuters reported citing sources.

